Holly Madison has opened up about her time in the Playboy Mansion. Hugh Hefner's former "number one" girlfriend has said that she was "freaked out and ashamed" after taking part in group sex sessions at the late publisher's mansion. Hefner died on 27 September at the age of 91.

According to The Mirror, the former Playboy bunny also revealed that she was so traumatised while staying at the party pad that she developed a stammer.

Madison, who moved from Oregon to attend a college and make it as an actress, first met Hefner after receiving an invite from him to a party. At the time, she was working as a waitress at Hooters in Los Angeles.

A year later, the 37-year-old became a regular with party invites coming her way.

Madison was thinking about live in the mansion full-time and with the lease on her apartment about to end and her acting career still a non-starter, she decided to become Hefner's "girlfriend" so she could move ahead in her career.

Madison, who was Hefner's main partner for six years, also talked about how she got the chance to live at the mansion.

She has claimed that she and six other women were asked to join Hefner for a club night, with Hefner offering her Quaaludes, a sedative pill he described as "thigh-openers". She was told by one of the girls on the car journey back that they were all expected to join Hefner in bed.

She declined Hefner's offer but admitted she was drunk and woke up the next morning feeling "freaked out and ashamed" but did not reveal as to what happened in detail. Despite what had happened, the next morning, the reality star asked Hefner to move in.

After moving into the mansion, things started to go south for Madison, with her developing a stammer. Madison, however, was promoted by Hefner as his main girlfriend in less than 12 months as her disability only endeared him further.