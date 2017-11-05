Over time, Mia Khalifa has earned quite a reputation with her varied career choices – from being one of the top-performers of adult website Pornhub to hosting her online sports show Out of Bounds.

And even though her days as an adult film entertainer are a thing of the past, the sports commentator is briefly back to answering some of your most Googled questions.

In a no-holds-barred interview with Men's Health, the 24-year-old former porn star offered her views on the seven most searched questions related to intimacy, dating and sex.

Asides her take on take on the extremely personal topics, Khalifa goes on to share few private anecdotes as well.

When asked about the burning "does size matter" issue, the American-Lebanese model snaps back 'not at all'.

"I don't think size matters at all," she told the health and wellness website adding, "It's really all about the way you treat a girl and the way she feels about you."

"Just be confident. Confidence will make you look taller... You just need to stand up a little straighter and put your shoulders back," she adds on a side note.

Interestingly, Khalifa's research on "how long does sex last" coincides with the results of a Journal of Sexual Medicine study. While the model-turned-host noted it between 7 to 15 minutes, the 2008 journal recorded the desirable length of time as 7 to 13 minutes.

"Sex should not last an hour. If it lasts an hour, both of you need to get yourselves checked out. Like, why is it taking so long?" she added before moving on to the topic of foreplay, which the social media star considers very "important".

However, the cheekiest question of them all – "why won't my girlfriend have sex with me" – even got Khalifa thinking.

"To me, sex is a very important part of a relationship," she told the website. "I feel like I can't be with someone unless we have a strong sexual connection. But the truth is, some girls just don't care very much about sex."

Explaining her point, the Youtube star went on to share experiences of some of her own friends. She said, "Two of my closest girlfriends, their jobs are basically being sexy — they have hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram, they portray this sexpot image ... when in reality they couldn't care less about sex."

Other NSFW topics answered by Khalifa included questions on women's role in the intimacy.