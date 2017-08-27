Former porn star Mia Khalifa – who was the top-performer of the adult website Pornhub – has revealed that she received gruesome death threats from Isis.

Having stirred controversy earlier with her hijab-wearing act during an X-rated movie, the Lebanon-born entertainer is believed to have garnered attention, even from the notorious terrorist group.

Speaking about the ordeal during her early days as an adult film star, Khalifa said that she was threatened via social media.

"They photoshopped a picture of me being beheaded and threatened that it would happen to me," she told The Sports Junkies during a recent radio interview.

The porn star-turned-sports broadcaster, when asked if she was worried, even "for one second", about the sickening mocked-up execution photos, replied that "it does".

"But I try not to show it, because you can't show weakness," the 21-year-old explained, adding, "That's exactly what they're looking for. I really try and just make it look like it rolls off, but I'll admit, it gets to you after a while."

After her rise to fame as an adult entertainer, Khalifa has turned to covering sports and pop culture. She even launched her own live-streaming channel on Twitch. But that doesn't mean her early years of stardom in the porn industry were without controversies.

During her brief stint as a porn star, Khalifa received much flak for her explicit videos, particularly for a scene showing her performing sex acts in a hijab – a veil traditionally worn by Muslim women. In fact, sections of people from the Middle East slammed her, calling her a "disgrace" to her country.

However, having turned into a sports pundit now, Khalifa still receives criticism, most recently from football fans, who weren't too pleased with her opinions. However, that is nothing in comparison to the threats from Isis.

"I think that starting out with Isis threatening to behead me really set the standard... I'm like, 'you cannot hurt me. I have had Isis threaten me. You are not scaring me,'" Khalifa said.