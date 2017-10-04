An ex-private schoolboy allegedly raped an "eight-out-of-ten drunk" city worker who had been drinking brandy and wine all day in London.

The alleged victim said she was awoken to find privately educated William Paton having sex with her while she was asleep in his hotel room in Whitechapel.

Paton, 30, from Newton Mearns, East Renfrewshire, appeared at London's Blackfriars Crown Court on Wednesday (4 October) where he denies rape.

A jury heard the 26-year-old alleged victim testify that she was woken by being "rocked" back and forth as Paton raped her in his Holiday Inn hotel room.

She told the court according to the Daily Mail: "The next thing I remember was being rocked and seeing someone there. I freaked out.

"I did not know if it was real or not and I remember crying in the toilet. I scared myself that I could drink that much."

Paton denies rape saying that the woman consented to sex. She told the jury that she had had been on an all-day binge and she was "eight out of ten" on a scale of total inebriation.

Accepting she had been "on a binge" she had drunk double brandy and coke, plus wine, and wanted to "enjoy herself" before the incident, jurors heard.

She met Paton, who attended Glasgow's £12,000-a-year Hutcheson's Grammar School, after drinking at The Dickens Inn near Tower Bridge, then The Dirty Martini cocktail bar in Bishopsgate.

The pair met at the second establishment after Paton had travelled from Scotland for an event and went out drinking afterwards.

The University of Strathclyde says that she was happily dancing with him and also embraced him before they left and went to Whites strip club, in Aldgate.

The pair then went to Paton's hotel where they were filmed on CCTV prosecutor Jonathan Loades said the crown believe that she was very drunk.

Loades said: "Exiting the lift she nearly falls into the flower pot. It is the Crown's case she was very drunk at this point.

"The next thing she remembers is being in her words 'rocked'. She felt herself rocking backwards and forwards as Mr Paton was having sex with her. She did not know how he got there or what was going on and had one leg out of her tights and one of her boots off.

"She pushed him off and went downstairs and bumped into a stranger, who seeing her distress called the police."

The woman, who has a long-term boyfriend, says she had no memory of Paton that night.

The trial continues.