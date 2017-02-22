Former Real Madrid and Barcelona right-back Kiko Femenia has reached an agreement in principle to join Watford as a free-agent once his current contract at Alaves expires at the end of the season, according to AS.

The 26-year-old moved from Hercules to the Nou Camp in the summer of 2011 as a prospect for the future. Barcelona paid €2m (£1.7m, $2.1m) plus add-ons to get his services after he had enjoyed an impressive campaign in La Liga with the Alicantinos while playing as a winger.

The plan for the former Spain under 20 international was to complete his development with the Barcelona reserves before having a chance to make the breakthrough into the first-team.

However, Femenia made 62 appearances for the second team but failed to convince Pep Guardiola and Tito Vilanova he deserved an opportunity with the senior side during his two campaigns at the Nou Camp.

Barcelona rescinded his contract in the summer of 2013 and Real Madrid took advantage of the situation to lure him to Los Blancos second team. Yet, his spell in the Spanish capital was even more frustrating as he was restricted to only five appearances for the Real Madrid second team during a season and a half at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Femenia's professional career appeared to be in the balance but after a short spell with Alcorcon during the second part of the 2014-2015 season his luck changed after agreeing a move to Alaves in the summer. At the Basque side he managed to resurrect his career and has since made 77 appearances for the club.

Femenia played a big role in Alaves' promotion to the top flight last season while he has also been a key member of the back-line in the impressive current campaign. The Basque side have been one of the revelations of Spanish football this season, currently sat in 11th place in La Liga and having booked a place with Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final.

AS claims that Femenia's impressive season has attracted the attention of a number of La Liga clubs including Valencia, Real Betis, Villarreal and Espanyol. Alaves, meanwhile, have also tried to commit his long-term future to the club by handing him a new deal as his current contract is set to expire in the summer.

However, the Spanish publications claims that "unless a major surprise happens" Femenia will join Watford as a free-agent once his contract at Alaves expires at the end of the season and a deal in principle is already agreed for him to join Walter Mazzarri's side until 2020.