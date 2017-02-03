A former council boss has been jailed for 16 years after being found guilty of forcing teenagers to engage in sex acts in exchange for grant payments.

Roger Dodds admitted indecently assaulting four men and a young boy while working in Sheffield City Council's education department between 1975 and 1993.

The council has been criticised by victims after it emerged that the 81-year-old also abused colleagues at the authority. After the complaints Dodds was moved to a position working with schools. The authority, who after launching two separate investigations against Dodds, took no action against him, have said that they are "deeply sorry" for the suffering of Dodds' victims.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how Dodds forced students to engage in sex acts in order to get grant payments in the 1970's. One victim was promised a meeting with Sebastian Coe, which never materialised, and was merely a ruse for them to meet Dodds.

The court heard how Dodds' victims had warned the council about the abuse, only for the pervert to be shifted from one job to another. Then in 1993, during a second investigation, Dodds was allowed to take early retirement with an enhanced pension.

All five victims were at the court on Friday (3 February) to hear him sentenced. It was reported that Dodds had shown no remorse for his actions.

Dodds had been interviewed by police in 2008, but the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) decided to take no further action against him. Then, in 2014, a new allegation was made and the previous evidence reviewed before he was charged last year.

Executive director for Children, Young People and Families at the council, Jayne Ludlam, said in a statement: "We are deeply sorry that Dodds committed these offences while working at Sheffield City Council decades ago.

"We are glad to see that, finally, such cases of historic abuse are coming before the courts, justice is being done, and victims are having their voices heard. Despite the fact that this happened more than a quarter of a century ago, we have accepted responsibility and would never defend the indefensible."