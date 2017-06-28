Paul Manafort, who was forced to step down as Donald Trump's campaign chief over his secret lobbying for a pro-Russian Ukrainian political party, has registered as a foreign agent for Ukraine.

On Tuesday, 27 June, Manafort registered with the Justice Department conceding that he took part in political consulting for Ukrainian politicians on how to interact with US government officials.

Manafort has said that his firm, DMP International received $17m from the Party of Regions, the former pro-Russian ruling party in Ukraine for work undertaken between 2012 and 2014.

He has denied ever coordinating with Russians and that his work with the Ukrainians was not related to the 2016 Trump campaign.

Manafort is now the second person from inside the Trump campaign to register as a foreign agent.

In March, Trump's former national security advisor, Michael Flynn confirmed work his consulting firm performed for a Turkish businessman could have aided the Turkish government.

Manafort headed up the Trump campaign for almost five months until August 2016 when his firm's lobbying of Ukrainian officials was revealed.

It is the latest chapter in the long-running saga connecting senior Trump officials and Russia.

The DOJ, now guided by a special counsel, is looking into the ties between the Trump campaign, Russia and any possible cover-up.

The Senate Intelligence Committees are investigating possible Russian manipulation of 2016 presidential race between Trump and Hillary Clinton..

Meanwhile, the Senate Judiciary Committee and House Oversight and Government Reform Committee are looking into Michael Flynn as well as the firing of former FBI chief James Comey.

According to federal law, those who represent foreign political interests and aim to influence US public opinion and policy are required to register with the Justice Department before they perform any work.

However Manafort's registration came more than three years after the work had been completed.