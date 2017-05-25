TV weatherman Fred Talbot has been found guilty of historical sexual offences against teenage boys he took on school trips to Scotland.

The 67-year-old former teacher had been on trial for indecently assaulting several boys in the 1970s and 1980s.

Jurors at Lanark Sheriff Court returned guilty verdicts on seven charges against him on Thursday (25 May).

Stone Roses frontman Ian Brown gave evidence to the trial about witnessing the reaction of one of Talbot's victims on a camping trip in Scotland.

In 2015, Talbot was found guilty of two counts of indecent assault against teenage boys and sentenced to five years in prison.

He was convicted of assaulting two boys while he a teacher in the 1970s at Altrincham Grammar School. He was cleared of eight other charges of indecent assault.

Talbot, best known for presenting the weather on a floating map of the British Isles on ITV's This Morning, was described as being "obsessed" with teenage boys, during his trial at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court.