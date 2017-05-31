An adult video of former WWE Divas champion Kaitlyn has been leaked online just weeks after explicit photos of her made their way to the internet.

Kaitlyn's real name is Celeste Bonin. According to multiple reports, the video shows the WWE star stripping down from her school girl outfit to her birthday suit. She is yet to respond the leak.

After winning the Divas Championship in 2013, Kaitlyn quit the company in 2014. She was married to bodybuilder PJ Braun but they split in February 2017.

Paige was the first WWE star whose nude photos and a threesome sex-tape were leaked by hackers, who have since also illegally shared private photos of other female wrestlers, including Charlotte Flair, Summer Rae, Alexa Bliss, Maryse, and former WWE star Melina.

"Personal and private photos of mine were stolen and unfortunately they were shared publicly without my consent," Paige - real name Saraya-Jade Bevis - wrote on Twitter after her private contents were leaked online.

The 24-year-old British wrestler later said that she made a mistake by trusting people when she was young. "I made a big mistake. Huge. I put trust in the hands of someone that took advantage of a young girl years ago. It was my mistake and I'll always take responsibility," she said on Twitter.

WWE legend Ric Flair's daughter Charlotte also issued a statement on Twitter after her private photos were hacked. "Private photos of mine were stolen and shared publicly without my consent. These images must be removed from the internet immediately." she wrote on Twitter but later removed the tweet.

Bliss, however, has rubbished claims that her nude photos were leaked as she has said that the images were doctored. "Once again, the risqué photos on the Internet supposedly of me are bogus," Bliss said on Twitter. "I am offended and demand these altered photos be removed immediately".