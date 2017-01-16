Perry Saturn has revealed that he is losing his memory because of the countless number of shots he received to the head when he was an active wrestler.

Speaking to Minnesota ABC affiliate KSTP, the former WWE, WCW and ECW champion said that he suffers from Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy.

"The name of the disorder is CTE [Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy]. There's no test for them just to look and tell you that's what you have they tell by autopsying the brain, and we're going to try put that off as long as we can," Saturn said.

The 50-year-old, who is currently struggling to meet his medical bills and is fearful of becoming homeless, shared his plight and asked fans for support on his GoFundMe account.

"Hey guys, it's Perry Saturn. I haven't spoke to anybody in a while. I've been dealing with health issues, I'm sick, and now I've got a really bad flu ... That's it, guys, you've [gotten] to see me fall to the bottom. I'm done. [In] a week or two, I will be homeless. I have nothing left. I don't know what I'm going to do. I'm just gonna struggle, and I don't want to be homeless. I'm scared, I'm terrified. I don't know where my next meal's gonna come from. I know I've asked so much from everybody, but if you could please just help me and give to my GoFundMe account. I'm sorry. I don't know what to do," he said in a video on Facebook. (Via Uproxx)

So far $29,480 (£24,448) had been raised on Saturn's GoFundMe page. Chris Jericho has donated $5,000 for the wrestler's treatment.