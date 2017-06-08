An exit poll has forecasted the Conservatives will be the largest party, but will fall short of a majority - which could mean a hung parliament.

The poll, commissioned by the BBC, ITV and Sky, put the Conservatives ahead on 314 seats, with Labour on 266, the SNP on 34, the Liberal Democrats on 14, the Greens on 1 and Ukip on 0.

British elections are decided using the first past the post system, in which one party needs to win at least 50% of the seats in the House of Commons (326 out of a total of 650) to form a government.

What is a hung parliament?

A hung parliament occurs when no political party has enough seats to secure an overall majority.

If there is a hung parliament, the previous government may remain in power during a period of negotiation - which could take days, as they look to form a coalition with smaller parties.

Will Theresa May stay in power if there is a hung parliament?

The previous government might remain in position whilst there is a period of negotiation to build a coalition, or they might decide to try and govern with a minority of Members of Parliament.

If the incumbent government is unable to command a majority and decides to resign, the leader of the largest opposition party may be invited to form a government and may do so either as a minority or in coalition with another party or parties.

Has a hung parliament happened before?

Yes. There was a hung parliament in 2010 when the Conservatives formed a coalition with the Liberal Democrats, which took six days to negotiate.