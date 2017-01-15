Sir Stirling Moss is in a stable condition after being admitted to hospital with a chest infection last month, it was announced on Saturday (14 January).

A statement issued on the Formula 1 great's website said he was most upset about missing a cruise over the festive period.

Sir Stirling, 87, was admitted to hospital in Singapore on 22 December 2015 with a chest infection described as "serious" on his website. It added that Sir Stirling's recovery had taken longer than anticipated.

It said: "Because of the severity of the infection it resulted in some complications and his recovery has not been as speedy as was expected or wished. However, his condition continues to improve and his doctors now consider him to be stable.

"In himself, Sir Stirling is in good spirits and only upset about having missed his Christmas cruise with friends."

The statement described the care received by Sir Stirling as "second to none".

It added Lady Moss' thanks to the hospital for their treatment of her husband, stating: "Lady Moss says she could not wish for a better facility or a more qualified team."

According to the statement, once discharged the couple planned to stay on in Singapore for a few more days "recuperating at a lovely hotel, being thoroughly spoilt, whilst lying in the sun by a gorgeous swimming pool".

Described as "the greatest driver never to have won the Formula 1 championship," Sir Stirling rose to fame in the early 1950s enjoying an illustrious Formula 1 career over a decade between 1951-1961.

In that time, he raced a total of 66 times, notching up 24 podium finishes including 16 Grand Prix wins. However, he won a total of 375 of 527 races overall in his career. He retired from F1 in 1962 after a life-threatening accident at Goodwood in 1962.

However, he qualified for Le Mans Legends race as recently as 2011. Sir Stirling said he decided to retire, aged 81, in the pitlane stating at the time: "I scared myself."