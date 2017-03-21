Lewis Hamilton has labelled Daniel Ricciardo's 'shoey' celebration disgusting and made it clear that he will not do it at any cost.

The Red Bull Racing driver brought the ritual, mainly popular in Australia to Formula One during the 2016 campaign and it was first witnessed after the German Grand Prix when he finished second. It was repeated during three other Grand Prix events in Belgium, the United States and Malaysia.

Ricciardo, however, was not the only one to drink champagne out of his shoe, as the Australian persuaded former F1 star and compatriot Mark Webber, Hollywood actor Gerard Butler along with Nico Rosberg, Max Verstappen and Red Bull team principal Christian Horner to join him for a drink on the podium.

Hamilton has no intention of joining his colleagues in drinking from a shoe which he believes is 'disgusting' as it contains hydraulic fluids and sweat from his own foot. But the three-time world champion was appreciative of Ricciardo's ritual every time he made the podium.

"There is no racing achievement [that will get me to do a shoey], that is disgusting," Hamilton said, as quoted by ESPN. "I wouldn't even drink sweat from my own shoe."

"We've got these hydraulic fluids going down there, they're running at 300 degrees or something crazy, so it's bleeding hot. My dad would call it 'toe jam' - he's just drinking toe jam.

"It is kind of cool that [Ricciardo] has got his own little thing and I admire him for having his own little thing. It is totally cool if he wants to drink the sweat off his own foot, but I definitely don't want to," the Mercedes driver added.

The 2017 Formula One season gets underway at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne on 26 March with the first practice session starting on Friday (24 March).