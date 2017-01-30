The fifth round draw of the FA Cup will take place on Monday (30 January) after 15 teams booked their places in the next round of the competition after the weekend clashes. Leicester City and Derby County will need a replay after they drew 2-2.

Where to watch live

The draw is set to start around 7:20pm GMT. Live coverage of the FA Cup fourth round draw will be available on BBC One's The One Show and will also be streamed live on The FA's official Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Overview

Holders Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the competition following a comfortable 4-0 win over Wigan Athletic on Sunday (29 January). Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur also booked their places in the next round of the competition with contrasting wins. The former three cruised through their matches against Southampton, Brentford and Crystal Palace respectively, but the latter needed a 97th minute goal from Heung Son-Min to see off League Two side Wycombe Wanderers 4-3.

There were plenty of upsets over the weekend, the biggest being Liverpool's shock loss to Wolves at Anfield, while Hull City were knocked by Fulham, and Championship highflyers Newcastle United were beaten by Oxford. Non-League outfits Sutton United and Lincoln were the surprise entrants into the fifth round after they pulled off unlikely wins over Leeds United and Brighton and Hove Albion respectively.

Leicester City and Derby County, however, will need a replay after they played out a 2-2 draw at Pride Park. They will meet again on 8 February to decide who makes the fifth round of the competition. The Premier League big guns will hope to avoid each other in the upcoming round, but there is a possibility of either a Manchester or a north London derby when the draws are made on Monday.

Key Dates

The fifth round fixtures will take place on the weekend between 17 February (Friday) and 20 February (Monday).

The 16 ball numbers are given below:

1 Tottenham Hotspur

2 Derby County or Leicester City

3 Oxford United

4 Sutton United

5 Wolverhampton Wanderers

6 Arsenal

7 Lincoln City

8 Chelsea

9 Manchester United

10 Millwall

11 Huddersfield Town

12 Burnley

13 Blackburn Rovers

14 Fulham

15 Middlesbrough

16 Manchester City