Live Danny Welbeck, Alex Iowbi and Mesut Ozil all doubts ahead of kick-off after sickness bug that has swept through Arsenal squad.

Mohamed Elneny remains out with an ankle injury.

Lee Angol scored a hat-trick on his Lincoln debut on Tuesday away to Braintree Town but is cup tied this evening.

Lincoln became the first non-league side to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals in 103 years after beating Burnley in the last round.

Now 16:14 Lincoln had already seen off Altrincham, Oldham Athletic, Ipswich Town and Brighton and Hove Albion in previous rounds before Cowley's side shocked Burnley via Sean Raggett's last-minute winner at Turf Moor to become the first non-league team for 103 years to make it beyond the fifth round. Today they are up against the most successful side in FA Cup history and manager Danny Cowley has warned they are here to inflict more misery on the Gunners. We're not just going for a day out, you go to the zoo for a day out. This is football and we're professional people. You have to believe you're going to win. We all know it's a one in a thousand chance but you have to believe it's going to be that one time.

4 min 16:09 So is there a bug in the Arsenal camp? Arsene Wenger's players have been dropping like flies this week with Iwobi, Ozil and Welbeck still feeling the effects this week. Here is what the manager had to say about it when speaking to the press on Thursday. It is possible, yes. We have a little problem on that front. I don't know if it is a bug or not. they called me on the morning of the game and said Iwobi cannot play and Welbeck at 5pm in the afternoon felt sick. We still tried to play him but it could be a bug, I don't know.

8 min 16:06 Wenger on Ozil: "I haven't decided, he still felt not too well after game. I will see in training how he feels, I haven't decided about the team who will start on Saturday."

10 min 16:03 Wenger on Welbeck: "I believe that we have two uncertainties [for Lincoln]. Welbeck, who had to come off after the warm-up against Bayern due to sickness, and Iwobi, who on the day of the game could not turn up because of the same problem. Everyone else is available."

13 min 16:01 Team news: Arsenal Danny Welbeck was withdrawn from the starting XI just before kick-off on Tuesday against Bayern Munich due to illness. Alex Iwobi missed out that night due to the same problem, with Mesut Ozil another to have recently been struck down by a bug in the Arsenal camp. All three are doubts ahead of kick off.