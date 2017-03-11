- Danny Welbeck, Alex Iowbi and Mesut Ozil all doubts ahead of kick-off after sickness bug that has swept through Arsenal squad.
- Mohamed Elneny remains out with an ankle injury.
- Lee Angol scored a hat-trick on his Lincoln debut on Tuesday away to Braintree Town but is cup tied this evening.
- Lincoln became the first non-league side to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals in 103 years after beating Burnley in the last round.
Lincoln had already seen off Altrincham, Oldham Athletic, Ipswich Town and Brighton and Hove Albion in previous rounds before Cowley's side shocked Burnley via Sean Raggett's last-minute winner at Turf Moor
Today they are up against the most successful side in FA Cup history and manager Danny Cowley has warned they are here to inflict more misery on the Gunners.
We're not just going for a day out, you go to the zoo for a day out. This is football and we're professional people. You have to believe you're going to win. We all know it's a one in a thousand chance but you have to believe it's going to be that one time.
So is there a bug in the Arsenal camp? Arsene Wenger's players have been dropping like flies this week with Iwobi, Ozil and Welbeck still feeling the effects this week. Here is what the manager had to say about it when speaking to the press on Thursday.
It is possible, yes. We have a little problem on that front. I don't know if it is a bug or not. they called me on the morning of the game and said Iwobi cannot play and Welbeck at 5pm in the afternoon felt sick. We still tried to play him but it could be a bug, I don't know.
Team news: Arsenal
Danny Welbeck was withdrawn from the starting XI just before kick-off on Tuesday against Bayern Munich due to illness. Alex Iwobi missed out that night due to the same problem, with Mesut Ozil another to have recently been struck down by a bug in the Arsenal camp. All three are doubts ahead of kick off.
Surely Arsenal's week isn't about to get even worse? On Tuesday night, the Gunners endured one of the most humiliating nights in the club's recent history as Bayern Munich beat them 5-1 for the second time in three weeks. It sealed a 10-2 aggregate exit with a revolt among Arsenal fans now louder than ever.
Judging the current mood among Arsenal fans, their team winning the FA Cup won't be enough to restore faith in the manager. But it is the only trophy left for them to fight for. Non-league Lincoln City stand in their way this afternoon. The Imps became the first non-league side to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals in 103 years after beating Premier League opposition Burnley last month and were rewarded with a trip to The Emirates. A win today would create more history; the biggest cup upset in the history of the competition.
