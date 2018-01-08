We are back at the Ricoh Arena for @BBCSport â€™s coverage of tonightâ€™s @EmiratesFACup draw. Watch out for @JackGrimmer and @J2Willis , Michael Doyle and some familiar faces from the past on @BBCTwo from 7pm! #PUSB pic.twitter.com/kSpqW2aje7

"My wife told me that if I score a hat-trick this year I get a dog, so I was trying to get the penalty..." ðŸ˜‚ Eric Lichaj scored what's sure to be one of the goals of the tournament, but you can't help but feel heartbroken for him with this revelation ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/z4ACTMRG3c

This was certainly one of the more amusing moments from the weekend's FA Cup action, courtesy of Forest hero Lichaj...

Here's the team news for that Monday night affair while we wait for the draw to get underway...

Tonight's Brighton-Palace derby will be the first competitive English domestic fixture to trial the use of a video assistant referee (VAR).

Here is the first batch of tonight's all-important fourth-round draw numbers. Who would you like to see your club paired against?

The latest installment of the M23 derby between Brighton and Crystal Palace comes at the Amex Stadium tonight, but before then is the small matter of the draw for the fourth round.

While a succession of goalless draws hint that it may not have been a vintage weekend of FA Cup football in terms of sheer quality, a number of third round shocks - plus stronger team selection from several top-flight clubs - proved that perhaps we should resist the temptation to write off the old competition too soon.

Nottingham Forest claimed the biggest scalp of all on an electric Sunday afternoon clash at the City Ground, with a brace from Eric Lichaj and a pair of penalties ensuring that holders Arsenal suffered their first defeat at that stage of the competition since 1996.

The cup safety blanket has been well and truly removed from Arsene Wenger, who had never previously experienced a third-round defeat throughout his 22-year tenure in England.

League Two Coventry City's upset of Premier League strugglers Stoke contributed heavily to Mark Hughes finally losing his job, while Newport stunned Leeds, Peterborough scored three late goals to vanquish Aston Villa and Fleetwood and Shrewsbury earned replays away to Leicester and West Ham respectively.

Brentford also came unstuck against Notts County, MK Dons prolonged QPR's cup misery and Yeovil - the lowest-ranked team left in the hat - ensured that there would be no repeat of Bradford's cup heroics of 2015-16. Mansfield, Carlisle and Stevenage also deserve credit for earning replays against Championship teams.

The rest of the so-called big boys came through unscathed, with a dream debut goal from Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk sinking Everton in the 230th Merseyside derby and Manchester United eventually breaking down stubborn Derby thanks to efforts from Jesse Lingard and Romelu Lukaku.

Manchester City and Tottenham proved too strong for Burnley and AFC Wimbledon, though Chelsea's progression is not yet assured after they were held to a tedious draw at Norwich.