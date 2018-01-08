19.10 GMT - FA Cup fourth round draw
- Draw for the fourth round of the 2017-18 FA Cup takes place before Monday night's derby clash between Brighton and Crystal Palace at the Amex Stadium
- Holders Arsenal absent from proceedings after suffering a shock defeat to Championship outfit Nottingham Forest on Sunday
- Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham all came through their respective third round ties unscathed, though Chelsea face a home replay against Norwich
- League Two strugglers Yeovil Town are the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, with Coventry, Newport, Notts County, Mansfield, Stevenage and Carlisle all still in the hat
- Fourth-round ties will be played on the weekend of 27-28 January
Think they mean M23, but nevertheless...
This was certainly one of the more amusing moments from the weekend's FA Cup action, courtesy of Forest hero Lichaj...
Here's the team news for that Monday night affair while we wait for the draw to get underway...
Tonight's Brighton-Palace derby will be the first competitive English domestic fixture to trial the use of a video assistant referee (VAR).
17. Rochdale
18. Tottenham
19. Middlesbrough
20. Fleetwood or Leicester
21. Hull
22. Cardiff or Mansfield
23. Manchester City
24. Shrewsbury or West Ham
25. Wolves or Swansea
26. Stevenage or Reading
27. Newcastle
28. Millwall
29. Southampton
30. Preston
31. Norwich or Chelsea
32. Carlisle or Sheffield Wednesday
Here is the first batch of tonight's all-important fourth-round draw numbers. Who would you like to see your club paired against?
1. Sheffield United
2. Watford
3. Birmingham City
4. Liverpool
5. Brighton or Crystal Palace
6. Peterborough
7. Bournemouth or Wigan
8. Coventry
9. Newport County
10. Huddersfield
11. Yeovil
12. Nottingham Forest
13. Notts County
14. MK Dons
15. Manchester United
16. West Brom
The latest installment of the M23 derby between Brighton and Crystal Palace comes at the Amex Stadium tonight, but before then is the small matter of the draw for the fourth round.
Proceedings are expected to get underway at approximately 19.10 GMT.
While a succession of goalless draws hint that it may not have been a vintage weekend of FA Cup football in terms of sheer quality, a number of third round shocks - plus stronger team selection from several top-flight clubs - proved that perhaps we should resist the temptation to write off the old competition too soon.
Nottingham Forest claimed the biggest scalp of all on an electric Sunday afternoon clash at the City Ground, with a brace from Eric Lichaj and a pair of penalties ensuring that holders Arsenal suffered their first defeat at that stage of the competition since 1996.
The cup safety blanket has been well and truly removed from Arsene Wenger, who had never previously experienced a third-round defeat throughout his 22-year tenure in England.
League Two Coventry City's upset of Premier League strugglers Stoke contributed heavily to Mark Hughes finally losing his job, while Newport stunned Leeds, Peterborough scored three late goals to vanquish Aston Villa and Fleetwood and Shrewsbury earned replays away to Leicester and West Ham respectively.
Brentford also came unstuck against Notts County, MK Dons prolonged QPR's cup misery and Yeovil - the lowest-ranked team left in the hat - ensured that there would be no repeat of Bradford's cup heroics of 2015-16. Mansfield, Carlisle and Stevenage also deserve credit for earning replays against Championship teams.
The rest of the so-called big boys came through unscathed, with a dream debut goal from Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk sinking Everton in the 230th Merseyside derby and Manchester United eventually breaking down stubborn Derby thanks to efforts from Jesse Lingard and Romelu Lukaku.
Manchester City and Tottenham proved too strong for Burnley and AFC Wimbledon, though Chelsea's progression is not yet assured after they were held to a tedious draw at Norwich.