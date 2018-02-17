Live FA Cup quarter-final draw Last eight of world's oldest cup competition set to be decided at unusual time of 7:45pm.

Two fifth round matches have not yet taken place: Rochdale vs Tottenham and Wigan vs Manchester City play on Sunday (18 February).

Chelsea, Manchester United, Leicester City, Brighton and Southampton all sealed quarter-final spots on Saturday.

Quarter-finals will be played on 17 and 18 March.

6 min 20:06 Wigan or Manchester City pitted at home. They will face the struggling Saints, who beat West Bromwich Albion.

6 min 20:06 Leicester drawn at home. They will host Chelsea, who romped to victory over Hull City on Friday.

7 min 20:05 Manchester United the second home team. They face... Brighton and Hove Albion. A repeat for the 1983 FA Cup final.

10 min 20:02 We have lift-off! The quarter-final draw will begin in a matter of moments. Shay Given and Michael Owen will have the all-important role of drawing the balls out.

11 min 20:01 While we wait for the draw - is it even happening tonight? - here is the lowdown of the results from today's fifth round fixtures. Championship outfit Sheffield Wednesday stifled Swansea City to a 0-0 draw at lunchtime, West Brom's week got even worse as they slumped to a 2-1 defeat by Southampton, Brighton made light work of Coventry and Manchester United inched past Huddersfield Town.

18 min 19:54 Bit of a delay for this evening's draw, which is bizarrely taking place this evening, with little notice given to anyone. It was due to take place at 7:45pm, but there are no signs of it taking place imminently as we close in on eight o'clock. Bit of a mess, this.

26 min 19:47 Will we see a Manchester derby in the final eight? Manchester City still have to get past Wigan Athletic, who have already dumped Bournemouth and West Ham United out of this year's competition, but Manchester United are through after beating Huddersfield Town thanks in no small part to Romelu Lukaku, who plundered a delightful brace.

30 min 19:42 The ball numbers for tonight's draw are as follows: 1 - Sheffield Wednesday or Swansea City

2 - Southampton

3 - Chelsea

4 - Leicester City

5 - Manchester United

6 - Rochdale or Tottenham Hotspur

7 - Brighton and Hove Albion.

8 - Wigan or Manchester City