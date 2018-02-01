Reported Barcelona and Real Madrid target Fabian Ruiz has assured that his "priority" was always to stay at Real Betis after signing a new deal at the Andalucian side until 2023 on Wednesday [31 January].

Fabian only returned to Betis in the summer from a loan spell in the Second Division with Elche but has since emerged as one of the revelations of Spanish football.

The 21-year-old midfielder has taken advantage of Dani Ceballos's departure to Real Madrid to establish himself as a key player in Quique Setien's midfield and has also become a regular in the Spanish Under-21 side.

Such a meteoric rise has also seen his name linked with a number of clubs in recent weeks.

Last month, AS reported that both Barcelona and Real had made enquiries to sound out his availability ahead of a potential future move.

The Spanish publication added that Tottenham Hotspur and Roma were also closely monitoring the situation amid suggestions that the Italians were even considering meeting his €15m release clause during the January transfer window.

It was also said that West Ham boss David Moyes personally travelled to Spain to watch the talented midfielder in action in recent games.

Ernesto Valverde added more fuel to speculation linking him with a move to Barcelona after hailing Fabian as "one of the surprises of La Liga".

"I cannot say anything. I have no idea [whether Barcelona have made an approach to sign him]. I'm happy with my team," Valverde said following the Catalans' 5-0 victory over Real Betis on 21 January. "I think he's a great player. He had a great game today. I have seen him get really stuck in, pressing us well. This is his first [full season in] the top flight and he has been one of the surprises of La Liga this season."

But Betis put an end to that speculation on Wednesday after announcing an agreement with Fabian committing his future to the Benito Villamarim stadium until 2023.

The midfielder has admitted that he has been approached by other clubs from Europe but insisted that he never thought about leaving his childhood side.

"I'm glad that other European clubs asked for me but from the first moment my priority was [to stay] Betis. I talked to my agent about it was the most important thing," Fabian said in a press conference on Thursday 1 February.

There had been fears among Betis fans of losing another jewel from their club just six months after Real triggered Ceballos' €15m release clause to lure the other Spanish starlet to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Andalucian side have therefore agreed to increase Fabian's clause to €30m as part of the new deal in order to prevent him following the same path as Ceballos.

Some have suggested that it is still a relatively low clause for a player with his potential but Fabian insisted that he is only thinking about having a long-term career at his childhood side.

"I think that I am Fabian and Dani Ceballos is Dani Ceballos, we are different. He is my friend but he took a decision for his own career and I have always been clear my idea was different," Fabian said.

"I appreciate the interest from other clubs and the confidence they have shown in me but Betis were always my priority and I think that I have made the right decision. The clause doesn't worry me because I am only thinking in winning games, starting with the upcoming one against Villarreal."