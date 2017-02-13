Fabinho has held talks with Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal and has also been approached by Barcelona, according to the highly-rated player's father. Having previously worked under Jose Mourinho during a loan spell at Real Madrid, the four-cap Brazil international was linked with a move to Old Trafford last summer but eventually opted to agree a new five-year contract with AS Monaco that is set to run until 2021.

Club vice-president Vadim Vasilyev told Canal+ last month that Fabinho's deal had been extended further and the Ligue 1 leaders also hoped to secure the respective long-term futures of Tiemoue Bakayoko, Thomas Lemar and Valere Germain. Monaco's current squad is currently bristling with young talent, with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Bernardo Silva and Djibril Sidibe also attracting significant attention after impressing alongside rejuvenated striker Radamel Falcao.

Comfortable either at right-back or in defensive midfield, the versatile Fabinho has scored seven goals in 35 appearances across all competitions so far this term to help free-scoring Monaco, who restored their three-point title advantage with a 5-0 drubbing of Metz on Saturday (11 February), challenge PSG's recent dominance of French domestic football.

Such an emphatic victory, secured courtesy of wonderkid Mbappe's hat-trick and a brace from former Chelsea and United loan flop Falcao, took their league tally for the season to 75 goals from just 25 matches. They remain on pace to better the 102 netted by their Parisian counterparts in 2015-16.

Speaking on his son's future, father Joao appeared to suggest that any transfer battle concerning Fabinho could be fought between rivals Mourinho and Pep Guardiola. The latter also appear to boast a distinct advantage.

"We have been in talks with Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and approached by Barcelona," he told French TV, as relayed by the Manchester Evening News. "We like Manchester United and Mourinho's work, but we have a soft spot for Manchester City."

City supporters will be able to watch Jorge Mendes client Fabinho up close very soon, with Guardiola's side welcoming Monaco to the Etihad Stadium on 21 February for the first instalment of their Champions League round of 16 tie. The return leg takes place three weeks later at the Stade Louis II on 15 March.