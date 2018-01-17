AS Monaco star Fabinho has confirmed that Manchester City were interested in signing him and revealed he came close to joining Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

The 24-year-old was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League, while the French giants were also believed to be interested in securing his services before the start of the season.

IBTimes UK reported in June 2017 that the Brazil international was on the list of targets for Pep Guardiola's side, while their neighbours Manchester United were also looking at the option of signing him.

Fabinho was linked with a move away from the Ligue 1 winners throughout the summer transfer window. IBTimes UK then revealed the versatile star, who can play as a right-back or midfielder, was unlikely to move to the Premier League after confirming interest from PSG.

When Brazilian publication Globo Esporte asked him about PSG and City's interest in signing him last summer by, Fabinho said: "I was very close to one of them, but Monaco blocked the transfer and didn't want to let me out, claiming that I was an important player for the team. So, as much as I wanted to leave, I did everything to get out, I could not. Yeah. (The proposal came from PSG and the idea) was to stay in French football."

According to the Sun, United still interested in signing the former Real Madrid man. It should be seen whether the Red Devils, City or PSG will be successful in convincing Fabinho to part ways with their player.

Any possibility of a move away from Stade Louis II in January has already been ruled out by the player. Fabinho said he will reconsider his future at Monaco after the end of the 2017/18 season.

"I have no thought of leaving now. The team would also hardly let me go, just for a very unusual sum of money. I will work. Maybe in the summer market there will be other opportunities," the South American midfielder stressed.

"If good things come up like they did last year I'm going to sit down to talk to the club and see if we can find a way that pleases all parties."