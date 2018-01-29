AS Monaco's Fabinho has revealed his intentions to leave the French club in the summer putting Manchester United back on alert.

The versatile Brazilian, who can play as a defensive midfielder as well as a right-back, was a key player in Monaco's spectacular run to the Ligue 1 title and Champions League semi-final last season.

Leonardo Jardim's side caught the interest of Europe's top teams as a number of players such as Kylian Mbappe, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy all departed the south of France last summer in what became a mass exodus.

Fabinho could have been one of those players as he was linked with the likes of United and Manchester City, even expressing an interest in joining Jose Mourinho's side last summer. However, a deal never materialised with United instead opting for Nemanja Matic.

But with the player formerly coached by Mourinho during his time at Real Madrid now revealing that he is likely to leave in the summer, United could rekindle their interest in the 24-year-old.

The likes of Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini are both out of contract in June while Fabinho's ability to play at right-back makes him a valuable squad player.

"If the right move comes up, perhaps a change in league or to a club with a bigger structure and higher ambitions, I would love that," Fabinho told Lance! "My time at Monaco has been great, I managed to win a title, now I believe my time here might be coming to an end.

"I know that the club's goal is to take second place [in Ligue 1] and earn a spot in the Champions League, not to sign big-name players but rather youngsters to give them their start.

"I believe that I have been through that, I came here as a nobody, made my name in the club, achieved things; so maybe I need something new, a new challenge."

Fabinho has played with Monaco since 2013 and has gone on to make over 200 appearances for the reigning Ligue 1 champions, scoring 24 goals in the process.