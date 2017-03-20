Facebook's recently established hardware division, Building 8, may showcase up to four consumer products at the company's developer conference scheduled to be held next month at San Jose, California. Building 8 was put together last year for developing advanced consumer hardware products to take on the likes of Apple, Google and even the recently listed Snap. Former Darpa director and Google employee Regina Dugan was roped in to head the team last year.

Business Insider reports that while it is unclear what exactly the products will be, sources have revealed that there are currently four simultaneous projects underway with technology ranging from cameras and augmented reality to easy-to-access brain scanning technology. Some recent hires of the project even pointed towards the development of a drone, which is not surprising given Dugan is heading the team with her Darpa experience.

Building 8 is also in the phase of planning for a fifth unspecified project, and is looking for someone specific to lead it.

Facebook is, however, not looking to sell these products right away and will do so when the time is right. The report states that the social media giant has been advertising for a retail manager to design experiences for selling these consumer hardware products.

It is likely that Facebook may head the Oculus way with these products and not set up any retail stores at all and depend on retail partners. Unlike Oculus, which was built before Facebook acquired it, the new line of products will be fully home-grown.