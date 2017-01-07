The former boyfriend of George Michael denies having any involvement in the singer's death after police questioned him for five hours.

Fadi Fawaz has played down being interviewed by officers, saying officers were asking him routine questions about the star's state of mind in days before his death.

"[The police] have done what normally happens when someone dies. They have not been accusing me, never; they have been very supportive," he said according to a report by the Daily Mirror.

The acclaimed hairdresser, who was the first to find Michael's remains at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire on Christmas Day, initially said he spent the whole weekend with him.

But then told the newspaper George died alone because Fawaz fell asleep in his car, adding: "I never saw him. I fell asleep in my car and I never saw him that night. The police know everything. That's the most important thing."

Fawaz tweeted the sad news of finding his lover dead: "Its a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning. I will never stop missing you xx."

He later told the MailOnline: "We were very much in love, very much together. Why would I be there [in Goring-on-Thames] if we weren't together? I was there the last day of his life. I was there."

It was announced that Michael died from heart failure, but a post-mortem investigation came back as "inconclusive" and further toxicology tests are now being carried out. A full inquest is expected later this year.

The police reportedly considering whether the cause of death was related to an overdose of illegal or prescription drugs.

The legendary singer, who sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, had previously taken medications to help with mental health conditions, including depression, anxiety and insomnia.

George Michael's family hit out at reports in the newspaper he was addicted to heroin when he died.

"The suggestion George was suffering with heroin addiction or used it in the weeks before his death is entirely false. Fans have been celebrating his life and there's no place for such unpleasant and false allegations. There were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death. The police have told us that directly," a family source reportedly said.