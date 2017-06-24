Will Amy say yes to Sheldon's proposal in The Big Bang Theory season 11? How will Barry return from Speed Force in The Flash season 4? When can we see Sheldon Cooper's formative years in Young Sheldon debut on TV?

All of these cliffhangers/questions will be answered when your favourite shows return to your TV screens this fall [September- November]. All the major networks have announced the 2017 fall premiere dates. IBTimes UK has compiled a list of the fall premiere schedules of CBS, The CW and NBC shows.

Here is the fall premiere schedule for CBS

Sunday, 24 September

60 Minutes 50th season premiere [7.30pm EST]

Monday, 25 September

The Big Bang Theory season 11 premiere [8pm EST]

Young Sheldon series premiere [8.30pm EST]

Kevin Can Wait season 2 premiere [9pm EST]

Me, Myself and I series premiere [9.30pm EST]

Scorpion Season 4 premiere [10pm EST]

Tuesday, 26 September

NCIS season 15 premiere [8pm EST]

Bull season 2 premiere [9pm EST]

NCIS: New Orleans season 4 premiere [10pm EST]

Wednesday, 27 September

Survivor 35th season premiere [8pm EST]

SEAL Team series debut [9pm EST]

Criminal Minds season 13 premiere [10pm EST]

Thursday, 28 September

Thursday Night Football Pre-Game Show [7.30pm ET]

NFL Thursday Night Football Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers [8.25pm ET]

Friday, 29 September

MacGuyver Season 2 premiere [8pm EST]

Hawaii Five-O Season 8 premiere [9pm EST]

Blue Bloods season 8 premiere [10pm EST]

Saturday, 30 September

48 Hours 30th season premiere [10pm EST]

Sunday, 1 October

Wisdom of the Crowd series premiere [8.30pm EST]

NCIS: Los Angeles season 9 premiere [9.30pm EST]

Monday, 2 October

9JKL series premiere [8.30pm EST]

Sunday, 8 October

Madam Secretary season 4 premiere [10pm EST]

Monday, 30 October

Kevin Can Wait (regular time period [8pm EST]

9JKL [8.30pm EST]

Me, Myself & I (regular time period) [9pm EST]

Superior Donuts season 2 premiere [9.30pm EST]

Scorpion season 4 premiere [10pm EST]

Thursday, 2 November

The Big Bang Theory season 11 (regular time period) [8pm EST]

Young Sheldon (regular time period) [8.30pm EST]

Mom season 5 premiere [9pm EST]

Life in Pieces season 3 premiere [9.30pm EST]

S.W.A.T. series premiere [10pm EST]

Here is the fall premiere schedule for The CW network:

Monday, 9 October

Supergirl season 3 premiere [9pm EST]

Valor series premiere [9pm EST]

Tuesday, 10 October

The Flash Season 4 [8pm EST]

Legends Of Tomorrow season 3 [9pm EST]

Wednesday, 11 October

Riverdale season 2 premiere [8pm EST]

Dynasty series premiere [9pm EST]

Thursday, 12 October

Supernatural season 13 premiere [8pm EST]

Arrow season 6 premiere [9pm EST]

Friday, 13 October

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend season 3 premiere [8pm EST]

Jane The Virgin Season 4 premiere [9pm EST]

Here is the fall premiere schedule for NBC Network:

Monday, 25 September



The Voice season 13 premiere [8pm EST]

The Brave series premiere [10pm EST]

Tuesday, 26 September

This Is Us season 2 premiere [9pmEST]

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders [10pm EST]

Wednesday, 27 September

Law & Order: SVU season 19 premiere [9pm EST]

Chicago P.D. season 5 premiere [10pm EST]

Thursday, 28 September

Superstore season 3 premiere [8pm EST]

The Good Place season 2 premiere [8pm EST]

Will & Grace season 9 premiere [9pm EST]

Great News season 2 premiere [9.30pm EST]

Chicago Fire season 5 premiere [10pm EST]

Friday, 29 September

Dateline NBC [9pm EST]

Wednesday, 4 October

The Blacklist season 5 premiere [8pm EST]

Friday, 27 October

Blindspot season 3 premiere [10pm EST]