The family of the mother of two killed in the Westminster terror attack has described the "eternal void" left in their hearts by her death.

Aysha Frade, 43, was one of three pedestrians killed by Khalid Masood as he drove at 76mph on a pavement across Westminster Bridge on 22 March. He crashed the vehicle and knifed a police officer to death before being shot dead outside Parliament.

Frade had been walking across the bridge to pick up her two young daughters from school when she was killed.

In a statement, her family said: "Our beloved Aysha; caring daughter, loving sister, amazing wife, irreplaceable aunt, thoughtful, supportive friend and the best and coolest of mummies.

"You were ripped away from our lives in the cruellest and most cowardly of ways. We now pray that you guide and protect not only us, but all of London, from further evil.

"You will always be remembered as our guardian angel who never shied away from facing up to bullies.

"There are no words to even begin to describe the crushing pain and eternal void left in our hearts."

A British national, Frade had worked in administration at a nearby independent sixth-form, DLD College London. Her father was of Cypriot origin, while her mother was from the Galician town of Betanzos in Spain, where her two sisters run an English school.

A coroner was told she had suffered head and chest injuries and died at the scene. US tourist Kurt Cochran and retired window cleaner Leslie Rhodes were also killed in the attack, as well as PC Keith Palmer.

12 people remain in hospital after the attack, with one in a coma.