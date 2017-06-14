Mac Miller has some competition on the mic – from his girlfriend's mother. Hilarious footage has emerged of Ariana Grande's mom Joan rapping along to one of his verses and her efforts have earned rave reviews.

Reportedly filmed at Club Nokia in 2013 during a soundcheck, Grande, 23, is heard singing the chorus of her 2013 debut single The Way, which happens to feature a guest appearance from her current boyfriend Miller. After finishing the hook, Grande encourages her mother to fill in for Miller, 25, and Joan willingly rose to the challenge.

Spurred on by chants of "go mommy", Joan delivers Miller's verse with ease from the side of the stage, even mimicking the finger-pointing gestures often adopted by rappers.

Praising Joan's rapping abilities, one fan commented: "Who needs mac miller when you've got Joan grande," while another stated: "This is AWESOME." One other chimed in: "I literally turned to my mom and said 'why don't you do this stuff with me'."

Joan became a favourite with Grande's fans in 2015 when the singer posted a video on Instagram of her mother's reaction to hearing her latest album, Dangerous Woman, for the first time. In the viral clip, Joan is seen hysterically screaming and saying "oh, s**t" while claiming one of the tracks was the "best song I've ever heard".

Grande is known to have a close relationship with her mother, who is currently accompanying the singer on her Dangerous Woman world tour. Joan was also present at the Manchester Arena on 22 May when a terrorist detonated a bomb killing 22 people. Manchester city council has now confirmed plans to make Grande their first honorary citizen after the singer hosted the One Love Manchester charity concert, which raised millions.

Watch Joan Grande rapping Mac Miller's verse:

If I didn't love my own mom so much I would ask Joan to adopt me pic.twitter.com/XW0OsbySrN — â¥ (@cloudlybutera) June 11, 2017

Applauding her daughter's response to the tragedy, Joan told Variety: "She wanted to do whatever she could to help heal a city where a horrific tragedy took place. That's really all she could think about – getting back here and going to see and visit everyone in the hospital, to go and meet with the families. She had real conviction about this."

Joan continued: "Ariana didn't cry for days because of her fear for herself, she cried for the lives that were lost and her fans that were hurt. And that impacted her to a point where it was devastating pain. And she said, 'This isn't about me – this is what I have to do to make them feel safe and feel better'. She's quite a remarkable young lady."

Joan Grande's reaction to Dangerous Woman: