The family of missing airman Corrie Mckeague have spoken of their devastation after Suffolk Police announced they are to call off the search of a landfill site for his remains.

The 23-year-old gunner from Fife, who was stationed at RAF Honington, disappeared on 24 September 2016, following a night out with friends in the Suffolk town of Bury St Edmunds.

Police said the airman who has been missing for 10 months ago was known to sleep on park benches, in toilets, stair wells and bins on nights out.

Police said all the information "points to the fact Corrie was transported to the landfill" after CCTV showed him entering a bin loading bay. Less than an hour later a waste disposal lorry collected a bin from that area.

In March specialist officers began searching the landfill site in Milton in Cambridgeshire and said at the time they were "confident" they would find his remains.

The 10-man search team covered an area of 920 square metres up to a depth of eight metres and took 10 weeks to cover the landfill site at a cost of £500,000.

Det Supt Katie Elliott said the search of the landfill search had been "systematic, comprehensive and thorough" and while material from the time and place of Mr Mckeague's disappearance has been found at the landfill, no remains of the serviceman have been discovered.

She said: "Corrie had been known to go to sleep in rubbish on a night out. There is no evidence to support any other explanation at this time."

Mr Mckeague's family issued a statement saying they are heartbroken by the decision to conclude the search of the landfill site.

Responding to the news, Corrie's father Martin Mckeague posted a statement on his Facebook page saying: "The McKeague family in Scotland is devastated by today's announcement. At no point did we think that the search of the site would end this way, and as all the evidence tells us that Corrie is somewhere in that landfill site, we are heartbroken at the thought that we may not be able to bring Corrie home together."

His mother Nicola Urquhart said: "I have tried really to put my trust in them (the police) but to say I am devastated that they are now saying they think he is still in there but they are going to stop searching, I cannot begin to explain how that makes me feel."

According to BBC News police say are to search previously incinerated waste and will conduct a review of the investigation.

In June, Mr Mckeague's girlfriend April Oliver, from Norfolk, gave birth to their daughter.