Soundgarden rocker Chris Cornell's death in May 2017 had left thousands of fans mourning the tragic loss. Over the weekend, the late singer's wife Vicky Karayiannis shared a throwback Christmas video of the singer with his son to make his fans emotional once again.

"Sharing a special Christmas video that Chris made with C 3 years ago for school. While the holidays will never be the same again without Chris, we will always remember his boundless love. Happy Holidays & thank you all for your much needed love and support. – VC," Cornell's widow shared alongside the video on Twitter.

Cornell, who was reported to have committed suicide by hanging himself back in May, was known to have battled addiction throughout his life.

Around six months after his untimely death, as the family prepares to celebrate their first Christmas without the singer, they shared the touching tribute to Cornell.

"Not gonna lie. This made me cry," an emotional Twitter user shared, echoing the feeling of many others who bombarded the comments section with heartbreaking messages and tributes.

"Thank you for sharing this beautiful video with us. So touching and sad at the same time. All our love to you and your family. I miss CC more every day. My thoughts are with you all," a second fan tweeted.

Some fans also sent their wishes and thoughts to the singer's wife and children. "Vicky, sending so much hugs for you and the kids if you see this. We all love y'all so much," the message read.

"Can't imagine how hard this Christmas will be for you and your family. All I want to say is I am still so sorry for your loss. One day at a time. This video is beautiful," someone else wrote.

Another fan added, "What a touching video! I miss him like crazy. I can just imagine how you the Cornell family is feeling. Nevertheless, Merry Christmas to all of you from the bottom of my heart."

"My heart is breaking all over again," someone tweeted.

In the video, Cornell and his son Christopher, who was nine years old at the time, share some candid moments as the father-son duo discuss their favourite holiday traditions.

"What are our holiday traditions? Every year around this time, we like to go to our house in Rome and celebrate our holidays there, it's a very beautiful place to be in Christmas," Cornell says in the clip.

"I like when you take us out on the bicycle," the late singer's son gleefully adds.

While Cornell's untimely death came as a shock to many, his wife had opened up about her feelings for the first time earlier in June.

"This was not a depressed man — it wasn't like I missed that. What I missed were the signs of addiction," Karayiannis had said about her late husband and his battle with addiction. "If he was of sound mind, I know he wouldn't have done this... Addiction is a disease. That disease can take over you and has full power."