Kelly Brook has shared a throwback photo of herself on social media and fans can't stop themselves from gushing over the snap from 20 years ago.

In the image, Brook – who was just 19 years old at the time – looks stunning in a cleavage-baring pink corset that she teamed up with tight black jeans. The British actress can be seen sipping on a drink while staring at the camera, with her long locks let loose in waves. She accentuated her look with a necklace.

"Think I was Nineteen in this #Soho #90s #BackintheDay," Brook, now 38, wrote next to the snap, which has racked up more than 30,000 likes in a couple of hours on Instagram.

Fans are freaking out over the photo, with many calling Brook "stunning" and "beautiful" in the comments section.

"The most gorgeous 19-year-old ever," a fan commented, while another added, "The best pic ever taken."

Someone else said, "You are still so beautiful @iamkb," while another fan wrote, "Thinking you should hop back into the corset. Bet it still fits like a glove."

Brook then shared another photo of herself on the social media platform with the caption, "Side Eye."

The caption goes well with the snap as she can be seen smiling and looking sideways at the camera. Wearing a low-cut black dress, Brook accentuated her look with diamond earrings.

"You are an ABSOLUTELY MESMERIZING BEAUTY!!!! I could fall into your eyes FOREVER!!!!" a fan gushed, while another said, "A very beautiful pic."

Recently, Brook shared a photo of herself on the photo-and-video-sharing application that she said was the most-liked snap in 2017 by her fans. In the picture, she can be seen flaunting her bare back and derriere in a skimpy bikini. She shared the image to thank her fans for the love and support she received throughout the past one year.

"Most Liked Picture in 2017. Thank you for all the Follows. Happy New Year," she wrote alongside the photo which has garnered more than 51,000 likes so far.