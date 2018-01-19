Salma Hayek is mourning the death of her beloved dog. The Mexican beauty took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt tribute to 18-year-old Lupe and the actress' 5.6 million followers on Instagram couldn't stop themselves from getting emotional.

Hayek included the tribute in both English and Spanish for her fans and wrote, alongside an adorable photo of the duo, "With my heart filled with love and pain I had to say goodbye to my Lupe. I am so grateful for the 18 years she enriched my life with her great spirit."

The image featured Hayek holding Lupe in a tight embrace while lying in bed together, as she continued, "I have no words or tears to describe how much she meant to me. May she run free with my pack of dogs that are already waiting for her in dog heaven."

The moving post has touched the hearts of her fans, with one user commenting, "So sorry for your loss!! Sending love and peace to you and Lupe!!", and another saying, "So sorry for your loss! Looks like she had a great life!"

"I'm so sorry for your loss. God is close to the broken-hearted and I pray that you would be comforted in this time," commented another follower of Hayek.

Many users went on to share their own stories about losing their beloved pets in the comments section. "Awww this pic touch my heart so much I knw one day I will see my Luna go to heaven as well and just the thought of it breaks my heart... Lupe and u were meant to share this love... Lupe is for sure now enjoying the sweetness of heaven and sending you lots of blessings! much love puppy love," wrote one user.

Sharing in the pain, another user wrote, "So sorry for your loss. When I lost my dog Ozzie it crushed us. Here to talk if ya need. Your Lupe will be on the rainbow bridge running and playing enjoying the heavens till you are together again. Thoughts and prayers for you and your family."

The Frida actress was moved by the love she received from her followers and thanked everyone for their kind words in another Instagram post. Alongside a photo of Lupe, she wrote, "I am so moved be all your beautiful words your loving support has lift me up I have never had so many comments. I may not have the most followers but I certainly have the best in the world. Thank York."