The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco is chilling out with "her guy" Karl Cook and fans have gushed over their love. The 31-year-old star posted an adorable black and white photo with her boyfriend on Instagram after a lovely week at The Del Mar International Horse Show.

In the photo, both Cuoco and Cook are dressed in white equestrian attire and are sitting inside a cart. The Penny actor is wearing a hat. The caption reads, "Me and my guy chillin after a lovely week at the #delmarinternationalhorseshow @mrtankcook sneaky pic @phbenoitdvm @ariatequestrian."

The photo was clearly a hit among her fans as the post drew a flood of compliments from her 3.3 million followers. A user wrote," Awwweeee!!!! True love." Another called them the "best couple" and noted, "Best couple!!! You guys are lovely."

"Truly a perfect picture! Get that in a frame pronto, girl!" an Instagram user gushed, while another claimed, "When they get engaged I think Instagram will burst with heart emojis. Cutest couple ever."

"Precious moments...enjoy them Sweet Souls @normancook," a comment reads. The Big Bang Theory star met professional equestrian Cook at a horse show in 2016, and they have been in love ever since. She was previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting and got divorced in 2015, just after 15 months of marriage.

Previously, Cuoco opened up about her future with Cook and told People magazine, "I don't know what the path is going to take. But I'm very happy right now."

Cuoco and Cook bonded over their love for animals. "He's got a big bulldog and many horses and luckily, I found a guy who likes dogs as much as me.That'smy number one list — 'Must love dogs!'" the comedy star gushed.

"We ride together and we both have a significant amount of horses in separate ranches. So we keep that separate, but we've done horse shows together and we travel together and that has definitely been a big part of our relationship," she added of her romance with the 26-year-old rider.