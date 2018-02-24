Emily Ratajkowski is officially a married woman. The 26-year-old model left her fans shocked and heartbroken after she tied the knot with Sebastian Bear-McClard on Friday (23 February) just two months after the pair were first spotted together.

The wedding took place in City Hall alongside four of her girlfriends and his pals Fat Jew and director Josh Safdie. Ratajkowski shared a series of photos on Instagram announcing the unexpected ceremony.

The stunning model, who rose to fame after starring in Robin Thicke's Blurred Lines music video, opted for non-traditional wedding attire. She wore a mustard yellow Zara pantsuit with a black hat and veil for her big day, while her husband sported a light blue ensemble and T-shirt. "Sooo I have a surprise. I got married today," she captioned a series of photos, including one of Sebastian kissing her on the cheek.

Minutes after announcing the news, the star also shared a romantic photo of the couple embracing and simply captioned the shot, "NY". The newlyweds opted for thick gold wedding bands, with Sebastian wearing two other rings that read "EM" and "RATA."

While Emily is often in the news with her racy topless shoot photos, her hubby Bear-McClord is an artist, actor and producer who is friends with Robert Pattinson, his co-star in the film Good Time.

Fans couldn't hold their disappointment at the model's announcement, with one user writing, "I'm a little upset. Congrats." Another shared his feelings in a flurry of hashtags, "Mylifeisover #whygod #thereisnogod #killmenow #sayitsnotso #fml #ihavenothingtolivefor. "

A user could only manage, "Nooooooooooooooooo!" Another commented, "Congrats! I am broken- hearted now. Hope all the best you guys!"

The news comes as a surprise as rumours began swirling around Valentine's Day that Ratajkowski ended her relationship with boyfriend of over four years, Jeff Magid, after the model was spotted with Bear-McClard, but the couple had yet to go public until their wedding announcement.

Many fans seem to question her decision to get married after dating for just a few months. "What happened to that Jeff Magid guy? This happened so fast," said a fan of the model. Another Instagram, user cheekily asked, "Getting married after a few weeks. Does anyone want to bet they get divorced within the year?"