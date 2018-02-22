There's no secret to the dark truth behind the glitz and glamour of Hollywood – cue the latest #MeToo and Time's Up movements – and yet Megan Fox's brutally candid account about working in the showbiz has left fans heartbroken.

The actress, who has been turning heads in her Frederick's of Hollywood lingerie collection, recently opened up about her experience in the "morally bankrupt" Hollywood. And, if her words are any indication, "there's not a lot of concern for what's right for individuals".

"As long as you survive filming and they've gotten what they need from you, they don't really care if you drop dead afterwards," the Transformers star said, getting brutally honest about the industry in an interview with E! Online.

She adds: "It doesn't matter if you break an arm or you break a leg... You can get really sick, and as long as you are not bleeding from your face you are going to keep working and people don't understand that."

Although this is not the first time that Fox has been so candid about the not-so-pleasant reality of the lives of movie stars; the actress clearly was not in a mood to mince her words. She explained that in the industry – which saw her rise to the ranks of a star – there's no regard for safety and physical well-being of the individuals.

"You know, suck it up. Tough it up. And we'll see you for the next one," the 31-year-old actress added before labelling the showbiz as "morally bankrupt".

"There's just no empathy or concern for humanity or, God forbid, recognition of a spirit," she says, "In my experience, from my perspective, I haven't experienced that in this industry."

Her candid interview, however, touched several hearts. In fact, one of her fans wrote: "That's really sad that she feels that way".

Indeed, in the current times several topguns have come out in the open to expose the harsh truth underlying the film business. And while Fox might have remained visibly absent from the screens, the actress continues to grab limelight with her explosive revelations.

Back in November, the light-eyed star had graced the cover of Hong Kong-based magazine Prestige and in the accompanying story, she had shed light on some of her own bitter experiences.

"I've been injured a million times on set — but I never closed down a set. I've been hurt a million times but it was never bad enough to be hospitalised," she said.

"You can't shut down a movie set — it's $2 million a day halted — even though insurance covers it. We usually fight through the injuries. As long as your face looks OK, they don't care and they want you to keep shooting anyway."