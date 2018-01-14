Victoria Beckham recently announced the release of her Spring Summer 2018 eyewear collection on social media, but fans aren't pleased with how the mother of four children has promoted her product on Instagram.

David Beckham's wife has sparked outrage by posting photos that feature an ultra-slim model for her eyewear campaign. Lithuanian model Giedre Dukauskaite is seen posing for the camera wearing one of the glasses from Victoria's eyewear collection.

In one of the snaps, the 29-year-old model is seen looking straight at the lens wearing the eyewear that she teams up with a golden satin shirt and pink pants. Next, she is seen posing sideways to show the design of the eyewear.

"Back to work! Start the year with new frames from the Spring Summer 2018 #VBEyewear collection inspired by 1970s retro classics and updated for a feathery-light, fresh and modern look. Available at victoriabeckham.com and 36 Dover Street, London now. #VBSS18 #VBDoverSt," the former Spice Girls singer wrote alongside the snaps she shared with her fans and followers on the photo-and-video-sharing application.

Fans have slammed the 43-year-old fashion designer, saying she is promoting eating disorders.

"This is absolutely disgusting that a woman of this size is allowed to be a model. This is a terrible role model for young girls. She needs to get herself to hospital on a drip. Shouldn't be allowed," a fan commented on the post.

Another admirer added, "I wish fashion brands would empower models who don't look as if they were about to collapse under the weight of those frames... #notcoolatall."

"Frightening looking. Doesn't look good or healthy," a user said while someone else added, "Someone give that poor girl something to eat. She's like a clothes hanger with a head, great for showing off your clothes Victoria but not great for her."