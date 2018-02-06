Fans are no stranger to Ashley Graham's "breath taking" photo-shoots, but the plus-size model might have taken the oomph to another level with her latest body positive swimsuit campaign.

Introducing her new range of inclusive bathing suits, meant for all shapes and sizes, the brunette beauty modelled some pieces on Instagram. And amongst them was a "stunningly gorgeous" white one-piece that featured plunging neckline and criss-cross lace design on the bodice.

The model, who has even appeared on prestigious Sports Illustrated cover, accessorised her beach look in the snap with minimal makeup, bright red tasseled earrings and a pearl choker.

"You are so beautiful! Thanks for inspiring me to embrace my curves and not compare myself to others @theashleygraham," a fan, impressed by Graham's extreme body confidence commented.

A second user too chimed in, writing, "Best role model ever. You've helped me to own my curves and to embrace them. Thank you so much @theashleygraham".

Meanwhile, the rest of Graham's six million plus followers continued to obsess over her swimsuit collection.

"Ahhhh love this suit but wish it came in other colours," wrote one Instagram user, as someone else commented, "Love the bathing suit. I'm going to make sure I buy one for the summer."

"It's so cute go look! I love the cheetah one piece and the shirt!" added another fan.

As an admirer simply wrote, "You are so damn pretty ash".

While Graham's Instagram is filled with pictures of her in bikinis and revealing outfits, the gorgeous model has made it a point to voice her thoughts when it comes to inclusivity and body positivity. And if anything, her latest campaign is a proof of it.

In fact, the plus-size beauty has even posed in a series of photographs, modelling bikinis, with none other than Mama Graham.

"I got it from my mama... Introducing @themamagraham in Morocco for my new @swimsuitsforall campaign!" she captioned the click.

Alongside a second photo of the mother-daughter duo, Graham added: "Mom in my latest string bikini is making me feel ways."