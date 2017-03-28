Bates Motel season 5 re-created the Alfred Hitchcock movie Psycho's iconic shower scene, but with a twist. The 27 March episode, titled Marion, was the second of a two-part arc that featured singer Rihanna stepping into Janet Leigh's role of Marion Crane.

Although in the original movie, Crane was killed by Norman, but in the TV version, the victim at the other end of Bates' bloody knife turned out to be Sam Loomis.

In the episode, Marion found out that Sam actually has a wife and confronted him. Norman fearing that his"mother" will take over him convinced her to leave and never look back. Later, Sam arrived at Marion's motel room to make things right, and hopped in the shower to rinse off, paving way for Norman to make his first kill as himself.

Fans loved the twist at the and took to Twitter to share their views. One user wrote, "Oh, #BatesMotel ,you more than exceeded my expectations. Awesome take on the original.@VeraFarmiga " Another noted, "Interesting twist I wasn't expecting that #BatesMotel"

Most of them were surprised at the twist ending. "Well, that was unexpected. Nicely done, though. Also, @VeraFarmiga for the win. #BatesMotel,"writes a user. Another tweet says, "That was a great twist they put on the original Psycho shower scene. #BATES #BatesMotel "

Showrunners Kerry Ehrin and Cartlon Cuse spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about re-creating that iconic shower scene. Cuse said, " Had we not done a shower scene people would have been really pissed. It's a little bit like if you go to see The Knack and they don't play "My Sharona." I know that's a weird example. We felt like we had to do it, but we were also determined we were not going to make it be the same thing that was in the movie."

"We were like, 'We're going to do this scene and we're going to cut expectations by doing the scene," he added.

Revealing more about how they came up with the twist, co-showrunner Ehrin told the outlet: "We discussed this episode for a long time in the writers' room. It was a tall order to bring Psycho in, not let it take over, and deliver a story that was going to have meaning for the arc of our characters."

She explained, "Eventually it felt like because the story we have been telling in Bates Motel is about how Norman got the way he is and how a lot of it had to do with growing up in a violent household, that led us back to killing Sam. The idea was that he represented to Norman a version of his father. Norman is really going deep, deep down the rabbit hole of insanity; this makes sense in his head at this moment. It's both heartbreaking and horrific, which is sort of the cocktail that we like. We like heartbreak in our horror."