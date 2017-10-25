Gerard Butler got very emotional when he had to shave his beard for the first time in a year. The actor, who hasn't picked up a razor since December 2016, had to shave his facial hair for a promotional photoshoot for his new film Hunter Killer.

The P.S. I Love You actor posted an emotional clip on his Instagram page to document his loss. "The shave in action. Consider myself trimmed, finally," he captioned the image.

In the video, the 47-year-old actor can be heard saying, "So here I am about to...rare s**t. What do you call this? Shave? Shave my beard off after a year of having it on."

He continued, "I'm totally depressed. I've also got to cut my hair but I am gonna shave my beard to do some additional photography on Hunter Killer. I've literally had this since last December. It's been way longer than this too and I am totally depressed."

Since he hadn't been at it for such a long time, he appeared as if he had to get a hang of the act of shaving. "What do I do? Just straight down?" he asked. He allowed himself to get accustomed to the electric shaver for a few minutes before he began trimming his stubble. "Oh my god! Ah! Oh no! Oh my god, look at this. Gone, gone, gone!" Butler yelled as he watched all that hair fall to the ground.

Fans too got emotional at Butler's act and rushed to the comments section to share his pain. The post, which has garnered 246,034 views, has many users writing, "Nooooo," and calling him "still handsome."

"NO!!! Oh well still love ya. But I loved the beard," a comment read. Another user wrote, "OH NOO. LOVE THE BEARD. YOU BE GUTTED."

"Hotness-bearded or not. Not being creepy — just facts," wrote another.

However, there were others who thought he looked better after he shed his whiskers.

"Shave it off better looking without it," a fan commented. Another wrote, "You look so handsome without the beard!"

