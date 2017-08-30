Kourtney Kardashian is leaving no stone unturned to show off her svelte body as she continues to flaunt her bikini photos on social media. However, the reality star is receiving criticism from social media for the constant display of her body during summer this year.

In a recent photo, the mother-of-three puts her booty on display while soaking under the sun with the glass fence on the corridor reflecting the reality star's butt cheeks. The mother-of-three wears a barely there thong and pairs it up with a crop top and sun glasses. "Tip of the day: don't forget to stretch," she captioned the racy image.

Soon fans started mom-shaming her. "Why don't you stretch and take care of your kids while you post these pics? You don't see Scott piston this kind of crab but yet you're a better parent?" one of the Instagram users commented on her image. "Do you ever hang out with your kids," questioned another.

One of her followers went on to advise her to take her mommy duties seriously and wrote: "I enjoy watching you, but you're such a great Mom and lately haven't seen you with your kidos. They grow up fast. Mommy 1st, fun 2nd."

Many thought the former girlfriend of Scott Disick is trying to show her younger spirit by sharing the photos in which she is skimpily clad. "Do you ever wear clothes anymore," one intrigued fan questioned while another asked her to "put your pants on".

The 38-year-old celebrity is currently dating 23-year old Younes Bendjima and enjoyed a steamy summer holiday in Egypt with him. The couple was last spotted in Los Angeles on 24 August where she rocked a tiniest black mini dress on a date night with her much younger boxer boyfriend. Just a day before that, the duo went to church "Right now, she's enjoying letting her hair down and being someone other than just 'mom. Dating Younes has given Kourtney a much-needed new lease on life," a source told Hollywood Life.