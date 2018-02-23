Veteran actress Jane Seymour is proving that age is just a number after posing for Playboy magazine at age 67. And, fans are in love with her "stunning" cover photo.

The James Bond actress took to Instagram to share the photo from her Playboy shoot, which features her wearing a light pink camisole and a thick coat while sitting on a bed with fur pillows.

Seymour captioned her photo saying, "I'm THRILLED to finally share this with you! I was recently photographed and interviewed in my home by Playboy. I open up about my career, my family, feeling better-than-ever at 67 and so much more."

Fans are going gaga over her age-defying photo and gushed over her in the comments section. A user complimented her noting, "Showed my teenager and asked him how old he thought you were. His answer? "late teens to...mid 20s?"

A user called her a " timeless Beauty", another commented, "You look stunning, Jane!! You're absolutely glowing! So so happy for you!" while a shocked fan asked, "67? What? Are you part vampire?

"We all only hope to look amazing at any age but especially as we get older when most women don't feel they are sexy any more. #beautiful#amazing #rolemodel," wrote an admirer of the Somewhere In Time actress.

Seymour, who currently stars in Pop TV's Let's Get Physical, opened up to Playboy Magazine about feeling more confident and sexy at this stage of her life than ever before. "I feel much sexier now than I ever did when I was younger," she said, recalling her first Playboy pictorial in 1973. "Then, I was like, 'Oh gosh, I'm supposed to be sexy. What is that?!" she added.

She further explained, "There's an enormous freedom in having lived as long as I have. Like my father used to say, I'm comfortable in my own skin. I'm not trying to prove anything to anyone. When you're younger, it's all about 'look at me.' I'm not trying to get anyone to look at me."

According to the star, her ageing process has been natural with no surgeries involved.

The Bold Girl revealed, "I haven't done any surgeries or injections or anything. I haven't done any of it. So I still look like 'me.' Everyday I'm kind of tempted, but then I look at people I know and I don't [recognize] them. I'm authentically being me. That's important to me."