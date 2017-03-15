A representative for Beauty and the Beast star Emma Watson has issued a statement on behalf of the actress over the latest "Fappening" claims.

It has been reported that the 26-year-old has become a victim of online hackers who claim to have stolen private photos of Watson during a swimsuit fitting after her computer was hacked.

A representative for Watson confirmed some pictures of her have been stolen, adding that they were from a clothes fitting two years ago, Mail Online reports. However, the representative refuted claims that nude pictures were taken.

"Photos from a clothes fitting Emma had with a stylist a couple of years ago have been stolen. They are not nude photographs. Lawyers have been instructed and we are not commenting further, " the statement read.

The Telegraph first reported the rumours in the mainstream press, citing sources on Twitter and Reddit.

The photos were said to have been posted on 'the dark web', a matrix of encrypted websites that allow users to surf with anonymity. Among the images were photos of an unknown woman in the bath with her face cropped out. The Harry Potter actress has denied those pictures are of her.

It was reported that pictures of US actress Amanda Seyfried were also stolen. Seyfried, who is expecting her first child with Thomas Sadoski, has not commented on the hacked photos. However on Wednesday afternoon (15 March) her lawyers demanded that another website that reposted the hacked photos remove them immediately.

It is not the first time that Watson has found herself at the centre of a photo hacking scandal. In 2015, Watson was threatened with a leak of her personal photos after a speech she gave about gender equality as part of her work as a UN Ambassador for Women.



Speaking at that time, she said: "I knew it was a hoax, I knew the pictures didn't exist, but I think a lot of people that were close to me knew gender equality was an issue but didn't think it was that urgent, that it was a thing of the past.

"And then when they saw that the minute I stood up talking about women's rights I was immediately threatened, I think they were really shocked. My brother was particularly upset."

In September last year it was reported that Watson had brought in her legal team after website Celeb Jihad published other private photos of her. The star sent a 'cease and desist' letter after images showing her wearing a sheer top were made public, US website TMZ reported.

Last month, a hacker was sentenced to nine months in prison for hacking the electronic accounts of 30 celebrities, including Jennifer Lawrence, and stealing nude photos and information.

Edward Majerczyk, 29, from Chicago, was also ordered to pay $5,700 (£4,600) in restitution for counseling services for one undisclosed celebrity victim whose photos were disseminated online.

The previous "Fappening" incident was blamed on weak security on iCloud accounts, which are often used to store images and documents. In October last year a 36-year-old hacker, Ryan Collins, was jailed for 18 months for breaking into more than 100 Google and Apple profiles.