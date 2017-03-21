Former WWE Divas champion Kaitlyn is rumoured to be the latest victim of the Fappening hack as her nude photos have reportedly been leaked online.

According to The Sun, a series of nude selfies of the 30-year-old, whose real name is Celeste Bonin, have been illegally shared online.

As of now, Kaitlyn has not made any comments on the alleged leak. She had won the Divas championship in 2013 and left the company in 2014. She married bodybuilder PJ Braun, but they split in February 2017.

The news follows former WWE Divas champion Paige and Xavier Woods' three-some sex tape leak.

The British WWE superstar, whose real name is Saraya-Jade Bevis, confirmed that her photos were leaked without her consent. "Personal and private photos of mine were stolen and unfortunately they were shared publicly without my consent," the 24-year-old said on Twitter on 18 March.

Paige's mother 'Sweet' Saraya Knight has come out in support of her daughter and said, "People get hacked, unfortunately my daughter had pics and video shared from years ago, my husband and I support her 100% no fault of her own."

Paige started her wrestling career under the ring-name Britani Knight in the UK in 2005. In 2011, she moved to the WWE and made her first appearance on the entertainment company's main roster in 2014.

She was suspended for 30 days for breaching WWE's anti-drugs wellness policy in August 2016. She is currently recovering from surgery. Paige is engaged to ex-WWE star Alberto Del Rio.