More female celebrities have reportedly been hit by the recent sex tape and nude photo leaks dubbed as 'The Fappening 2.0'. The latest batch of explicit images that has surfaced online allegedly includes private pictures and videos of Arrow star Katie Cassidy and model-turned-actress Dylan Penn.

The compromising images were reportedly stolen from their phones and circulated on the internet over the weekend. Among the leaked material is a five-minute video of Penn, which allegedly shows the 25-year-old in a sexual act, according to reports.

Along with the rumoured sex tape, several personal images of the actress in various stages of undress are also believed to have been leaked online.

Joining her is the CW star Cassidy – famous for playing Black Canary – who too is rumoured to be among the celebrity victims of the leaks. The personal images that surfaced on some websites allegedly show the actress having sex with another unidentified person.

Both the actresses are yet to respond to the leaks.

With the latest invasion of privacy, the duo joins a long list of Fappening 2.0 victims, who have seen their personal photos and videos surfacing online without their consent. Hollywood A-listers Emma Watson, Amanda Seyfried, and WWE wrestler Paige are among the few to be allegedly named in the latest series of celebrity hacks.

The Harry Potter actress' representative issued a statement suggesting the next course of action.

"Photos from a clothes fitting Emma had with a stylist a couple of years ago have been stolen. They are not nude photographs. Lawyers have been instructed and we are not commenting further," Watson's publicist told the BBC.

Seyfried threatened to take strong legal action against the hackers and the websites publishing her photos. "Your unauthorised use and distribution of the Seyfried photographs constitutes, at a minimum, copyright infringement, violation of Ms Seyfried's right of privacy under applicable law, and tortious conduct under state and common law," read the letter from her legal team.

Originally, 'Fappening' relates to the celebrity iCloud hack that made headlines in 2014. Hundreds of private explicit images of celebrities and actors were shared across websites and social networks following the leak.