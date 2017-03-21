As rumours suggest that WWE's Summer Rae and Big E's private photos and videos were leaked online, the duo have denied that they were victims of any hack.

Rae has revealed that her phone was not breached and slammed the authenticity of a screenshot of an alleged private video of hers that appeared on her Twitter feed on 19 March.

"Why is my twitter blowing up with this mess?" she wrote on the social media platform and added, "Y'all need to LOG OFF!!!!!!!"

When more alleged photos and videos of the WWE diva were reportedly leaked online, she hit out and said that some people have a lot of time and a "big imagination".

"As they say, don't believe everything you see on the internet. There's people out there with a lot of time on their hands and a big imagination," she wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Big E as well has denied that he has fallen victim to hackers. "For disseminating this nonexistent nonsense, I pray the inside of your thighs chafe bloody every day of your existence. Amen," Big E wrote on Twitter.

Rumour mills have been in overdrive ever since WWE diva Paige and Xavier Woods' three-way sex tape was leaked over the weekend.

Paige confirmed that her phone was hacked and her private photos had been stolen.

"Personal and private photos of mine were stolen and unfortunately they were shared publicly without my consent," she said.

Paige's mother, 'Sweet' Saraya Knight, defended her daughter after the incident.

"People get hacked, unfortunately my daughter had pics and video shared from years ago, my husband and I support her 100% no fault of her own," Knight said.