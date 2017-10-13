Faryal Makhdoom is adapting to life as a working single mother in the wake of her split and pending divorce from British boxer Amir Khan.

The 26-year-old American-Pakistani model has morphed into a businesswoman as she launches the new range for her eponymous make-up line Faryal Cosmetics today – which so happens to be the inauspicious Friday the 13th.

The mother-of-one – who parted ways with Khan in August after a four-year marriage – shared a picture of herself on her Instagram page in full make-up including vibrant red lipstick and her signature winged black eyeliner.

Wearing a red fur coat in the crisp shot, she captioned the close-up: "ARE YOU ALL READY? My new collection launches Friday 13th! @faryalcosmetics".

Many of her 814K followers were supportive of her latest launch, with one person commenting: "So looking forward to it babe!" as another wrote: "What is a queen without her king? More powerful."

A third added: "Your a strong beautiful woman Faryal I hope you win celebrity mum of the year x".

The announcement comes after Makhdoom hinted to her followers that she was "back to hustlin'" this week, but shared a heart-wrenching post about struggling as a parent amid her break-up.

She wrote on the social media sharing site: "To be a good mother while my heart was breaking was one of the hardest roles I've ever had to play."

Makhdoom married Khan in 2013 at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City, but their short marriage has been plagued with family feuds, headline-grabbing scandals and ultimately their break-up in August 2017.

Her latest posts come as Khan – who is worth approximately £23m – has pledged a return to the boxing ring.

He said in a recent public statement that he "can't wait to get back in the ring, where I belong. I apologise to all my fans for not being active for a year."

Makhdoom hit the headlines a few weeks ago after claiming she wrote an apology letter to Khan's parents, claiming they had reconciled their marriage for the sake of their daughter and unborn baby.

Khan later denied this on Twitter in a series of candid tweets, humiliating his estranged wife by stating: "Thanks to Faryal for clearing up the accusations she had made about my family in the past which were false".

He added: "Unfortunately it didn't work out between Me and Faryal and we are still going ahead with the divorce. We are in good talking terms.

"We have to think about our daughter Lamaisah who I will always be there for. I wish Faryal all the very best for the future."