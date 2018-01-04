Usâ¤ A post shared by Faryal Makhdoom Khan (@faryalmakhdoom) on Jan 3, 2018 at 12:03pm PST

Faryal Makhdoom has put on a united front with husband Amir Khan after cropping him out of a picture on Instagram.

The 26-year-old cosmetics entrepreneur was teased by some of her 842K fans for cutting the British boxer out of her outfit-focused snap on 3 January, with one user branding her "savage."

Avoiding speculation of further marriage troubles in their famously tumultuous relationship, Makhdoom posted a loved-up snap of herself and Khan, 31, which showed them leaning close to one another outdoors.

Khan is smiling from ear-to-ear in the picture while wearing a fur-trimmed hooded coat, as his six-months-pregnant wife poses alongside him looking glamorous as ever with fake lashes and flawless makeup.

Captioning the photo "Us❤", it was met with hundreds of comments by her loyal following.

One user wrote: "made for each other❤" while someone else said: "MashaAllah. Stay happy, blessed and beautiful @faryalmakhdoom ".

A third added: "Beautiful couple faryal is like a doll x".

Amused followers commented on Makhdoom's snap from yesterday which saw her showing off her stylish winter outfit while cropping her husband of four years out of the shot.

Someone commented: "That's a rude crop of a husband".

While another said: "Wen she crops out Amir like SAVAGE LEVEL 101".

There doesn't appear to be any further trouble in the couple's somewhat tumultuous relationship, with the pair looking happier than ever on Tuesday's (2 January) Loose Women. During their appearance on the show, the pair spoke about their temporary split and how it was mainly down to a "lack of communication".

When panellist Jane Moore asked if they'd like to put their "tricky" 2017 behind them, 31-year-old Khan responded: "You want to change things at times, the way it went public wasn't nice... anger sometimes takes over.

"That happened in 2017. Hopefully going into 2018 we've both put that behind us, we've got a lovely baby coming this year, we have also have Lamaisah our daughter, my boxing career, [I will] get some good fights in..."

He added: "What went wrong? A lack of communication."