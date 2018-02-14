Looks like trouble in paradise for Amir Khan and Faryal Makhdoom. The pregnant wife of the British professional boxer took to social media to reveal that she is spending this Valentine's Day alone.

This comes just days after Khan was accused of sending a flirty message to convince a model to visit him in San Francisco while Makhdoom was out of town. Makhdoom shared a close-up photo of herself from a car and asked her 839,000 Instagram followers how many of them would be alone on the day as she seemingly suggested she will be on her own.

"Btw how corny is Valentine's Day ... Who's going to be sitting at home? Eating chocolates they bought themselves," Makhdoom wrote in the caption. The 26-year-old kept her look casual, and wore a red hoodie in the selfie, with minimal makeup and let her long tresses flow.

According to Mirror Online, Khan allegedly invited model Dasha Abdelgany to visit him in San Francisco.

He allegedly told the 27-year-old: "I'm in SF... here for four weeks. But alone for a week," adding: "Will be nice to connect with U."

Khan then allegedly asked her to fly to California. Abdelgany was quoted as telling the Mirror: "I live in New York which is a five-hour flight from San Francisco. He wanted me to fly to see him before his wife arrived.

"He said he was there for four weeks to train for his upcoming comeback fight. But he said he was only gonna be alone for a week and I needed to get there asap. That call from him got me quite upset and I ended up blocking his numbers."

The 31-year-old also allegedly called her cute and wrote: "Those lips in ur pic. Wow."

"He must have been looking at my picture. I don't like the idea that people are judged by their looks, if that's what he's doing he's quite shallow," Abdelgany told the outlet.

Khan has previously refuted cheating claims made by other women. Stating that he finds all of this "sickening", the boxer told the Daily Star back in January: "Why would people do that? Why would they say these things? Money. I think it's really sad. They're ruining my image and my name."