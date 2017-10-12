Faryal Makhdoom is getting on with life as a single mother amid her pending divorce to British boxer Amir Khan, but shared an insight into her recent heartbreak on Instagram.

The 26-year-old American-Pakistani model made an emotional admission to her 813K followers about parenting her three-year-old daughter Lamaisah during her acrimonious split.

The snap read: "To be a good mother while my heart was breaking was one of the hardest roles I've ever had to play."

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one person replying: "Have patience & stay strong pls.. being a mother is a great blessing... you have duty to bring up ur kids at your level best.."

Someone else said: "Hats off to faryl she's was an amazing wife to Amir she stuck by him like a true loyal person does she did NOT deserve what he did too her! No girl would stick by her man the way she did! And that's the truth ..and she's trying to pick herself up again!"

Makhdoom married Khan in 2013 at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City, but their short marriage has been plagued with family feuds, headline-grabbing scandals and ultimately their break-up in August 2017.

Her latest posts come as Khan – who is worth approximately £23m – has pledged a return to the boxing ring.

He said in a recent public statement that he "can't wait to get back in the ring, where I belong. I apologise to all my fans for not being active for a year."

Khan's estranged wife Makhdoom has also got "back to hustlin'" according to a caption on a shot posted to her Instagram account over the weekend for her eponymous make-up company Faryal Cosmetics.

She also appears to be doing sponsored posts for extra cash, with her latest picture on the social media platform showing her promoting a hair oil as she held it up for the camera while boasting her glossy raven locks with a full make-up look.

Makhdoom hit the headlines a few weeks ago after claiming she wrote an apology letter to Khan's parents, claiming they had reconciled their marriage for the sake of their daughter and unborn baby.

Khan later denied this on Twitter in a series of candid tweets, humiliating his estranged wife by stating: "Thanks to Faryal for clearing up the accusations she had made about my family in the past which were false".

He added: "Unfortunately it didn't work out between Me and Faryal and we are still going ahead with the divorce. We are in good talking terms.

"We have to think about our daughter Lamaisah who I will always be there for. I wish Faryal all the very best for the future."