Faryal Makhdoom went back to her heritage for her latest fashion shoot by modelling for Pakistani brand Sobia Nazir.

The 26-year-old continued to throw herself back into work amid her very public marriage split to British boxer Amir Khan, sharing a short clip of herself in a beautifully intricate bejewelled gown complete with a matching sparkling headdress.

Makhdoom – who is pregnant with her second child by estranged husband Khan – appeared to be standing in a vintage-decorated living room for the video, posing up a storm in front of bold floral print wallpaper and a fireplace covered with trinkets including pictures and lamps.

What many followers did not notice is that the model and cosmetics entrepreneur was still wearing her giant wedding ring, which was masked underneath her bedazzling shawl.

She captioned the clip: "Behind the scenes shooting for @sobianazirofficial #pakistanifashion" and fans went wild over the American-Pakistani working mother's post.

One of her 813K followers said: "Wow amazing beautiful" as another put: "Stunning, well behaved, strong and independent woman ❤️ more power to you. Stay strong ..."

A third added: "Faryal u look amazing ♥️♥️♥️♥️ absolutely love each look especially the peachy pink and the red omg fabulous".

The official account of Sobia Nazir also shared a video to their Instagram page of Makhdoom in the stunning attire, where one fan claimed: "Hottest pregnant model ever".

Makhdoom – who is currently focusing on work and raising daughter Lamaisah as a single mother – shared the shots as pictures have emerged of her estranged husband Khan out with another woman.

Daily Mail have obtained pictures of the 30-year-old sportsman on what appears to be a date with a Makhdoom lookalike in central London. The pair were pictured outside a shisha bar and the lady was holding on to a single rose.

The pair were chatting on the street late at night following a night out, with the female dressed in a revealing outfit of a lace-up black bodysuit, thigh-skimming shorts and over-the-knee boots with a camouflage coat, while Khan is dressed casually in a black T-shirt and jeans.

Khan publicly humiliated Makhdoom when he announced their divorce over Twitter in August.

He tweeted: "Thanks to Faryal for clearing up the accusations she had made about my family in the past which were false."

He added: "Unfortunately it didn't work out between Me and Faryal and we are still going ahead with the divorce. We are in good talking terms.

"We have to think about our daughter Lamaisah who I will always be there for. I wish Faryal all the very best for the future."