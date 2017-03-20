Actor and singer Tyrese Gibson is facing some trouble dealing with the social media attention of-late, especially after he secretly tied the knot with New Jersey-native, Samantha Lee. With his newlywed becoming the talk of the town, online haters seem to have targeted the actor's interracial marriage with the half-Latina Lee.

However, the Fast and Furious star responded to the sudden scrutiny with a message of love on Instagram. Sharing a picture of his wife, Tyrese addressed the fact that she is indeed a "white girl" and advised his fans and followers to "get it all out" of their system.

"When we fell for each other it wasn't falling at all. It was walking into a house and suddenly knowing you are HOME," the 38-year-old began. "Now....... Guys go ahead be yourself...... we will be in the bed cuddles, loves and hugs and I'm sure you're going to see to it that we're entertained."

His wordy post continued, "Let's start by arguing that she's a white girl - yeah that's a good start...... Get it all out your system! Say whatever it is you want - just know..... We good over here."

The Grammy-nominated singer followed up his message with a bunch of hashtags - #TheGibsons #SheGotHerMasters and #iOWNMyMasters– proving that he couldn't care less about the criticism towards him and his wife.

This comes after the actor landed in hot water earlier this month over some of his posts and comments on the social media. He allegedly addressed Lee as his "black queen", which reports claim didn't go down well with his supporters.

More criticism came his way recently, when the actor shared a controversial comment about modern day beauty standards. He wrote, "We know the difference in real hair and fake clips on's we know eye lash extensions, we know fake hard t*****s pointing in 4 directions with your ribs showing in the middle."

Soon, fans responded with mixed emotions, some even slammed him for his double standards. Tyrese and Lee, who met through mutual friends, tied the knot in a secret ceremony on Valentine's Day.