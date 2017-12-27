A father-to-be was left fighting for his life after he was stabbed in the head and chest while on a Christmas night out in the West Midlands.

Callum Walker was out with friends in Sutton Coldfield in the early hours of Saturday (23 December) when his group were targeted by seven or eight youths, in Lower Parade.

The 23-year-old had left the Bashundora restaurant with seven friends when the group were confronted by the youths before they entered the Sutton Tap pub, it was reported.

On leaving the pub, Walker and his friends were confronted by the same group and one of Walker's friends was allegedly punched on the head, just before 1am.

Callum's father Michael says that his son was stabbed in the back of his head, abdomen and hand and was rushed to hospital believing he was "going to die".

"Callum and his friends came out and they had been waiting for them. They have punched one of Callum's friends in the face first. They said just leave it at first," Michael, said according to the Birmingham Mail.

"There's been a bit of a brawl and Callum's been stabbed in the back of his head and his stomach.

"He didn't even know he'd been stabbed at first. He thought he'd been punched. But his friend said 'what's that' and he's touched it and it was sticky."

Callum was rushed to hospital suffered internal bleeding with a litre-and-a-half of blood leaking inside his body, reported the Mail.

After an operation it is believed that Callum will need six to eight weeks to recover, meaning he should be released around the time his partner is due to have his daughter.

Michael, 46, who lives in the town said: "We have come to hospital every day to see him. His bowel was sticking out of his wound.

"He has a scar from just under his chest to his belly button where they had to open him up to save his life."

The Mail reported that the suspects were in their late teens to early 20s, one mixed-race and the others were white.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We were called to reports a man had been stabbed following a disorder in Lower Parade.

"A 23-year-old man was taken to hospital with a stab wound to the stomach, which is not believed to be life-threatening."